PTC India Financial Services gains as Rajiv Malhotra takes over as MD & CEO

PTC India Financial Services rose 1.59% to Rs 31.59 after the company re-designated Rajiv Malhotra, as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with additional charge, effective July 1, 2026.

The appointment, recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, will be valid till November 30, 2026, or up to the date of his superannuation from PTC India, and is subject to shareholder approval. He will be liable to retire by rotation.

Malhotra will succeed outgoing MD & CEO R Balaji, who resigned with effect from June 30, 2026, citing personal reasons, as earlier intimated to exchanges.

A Mechanical Engineer and CFA charterholder, Malhotra is an alumnus of NIT Kurukshetra and IIM Lucknow. He currently serves as Executive Director and Group Chief Risk Officer at PTC India and has over 35 years of experience across the power and utilities sector, including roles at NTPC, Athena Energy Ventures, and Energy Infratech.