PTC Inds soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 60 cr

PTC Industries surged 14.09% to Rs 18,317.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 143.83% to Rs 59.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 24.57 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 84.95% YoY to Rs 225.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 131.71% YoY to Rs 72.41 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses climbed 61.57% to Rs 164.90 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 102.06 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 95.64 crore (up 208.81% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 42.38 crore (up 41.17% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.40 crore (up 83.21% YoY) during the period under review.