PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.93% to Rs 225.47 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 143.83% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.93% to Rs 225.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.44% to Rs 101.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 602.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.