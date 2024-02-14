Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.68% in the December 2023 quarter

PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 55.45 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 32.68% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales55.4556.94 -3 OPM %27.7021.39 -PBDT14.5912.03 21 PBT10.417.85 33 NP8.086.09 33

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

