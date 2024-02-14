PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 55.45 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 32.68% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.55.4556.9427.7021.3914.5912.0310.417.858.086.09

