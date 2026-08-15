PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 465.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 97.43% to Rs 191.80 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 465.70% to Rs 29.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 97.43% to Rs 191.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.8097.15 97 OPM %25.499.04 -PBDT50.5917.68 186 PBT36.759.05 306 NP29.195.16 466
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