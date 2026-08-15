PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 465.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 97.43% to Rs 191.80 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 465.70% to Rs 29.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 97.43% to Rs 191.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.191.8097.1525.499.0450.5917.6836.759.0529.195.16

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