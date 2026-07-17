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PTC Industries secures landmark order from BrahMos Aerospace

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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PTC Industries has received a landmark order from BrahMos Aerospace for the development, integration and supply of a strategic missile sub-system for the BrahMos programme. It represents PTC's entry into a higher-value part of the defence manufacturing chain systems and sub-systems integration.

This is the first major order of its kind for PTC and marks the Company's movement further downstream from critical materials and precision components into high-value systems and sub-systems integration for advanced defence and aerospace platforms.

The scope requires complex integration capability, combining precision manufacturing, specialised joining, fluid-system integrity, control assemblies, structural accuracy, inspection discipline and high-reliability execution.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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