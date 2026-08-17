PTC Industries spurts after PAT rises over fivefold to Rs 29 crore in Q1

PTC Industries jumped 5.76% to Rs 20146.55 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.2 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 466.2% as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 5.2 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased by 83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 197.1 crore during the period under review.

While EBITDA rose by 180.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 54.2 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 954 basis points to 27.5% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 36.7 crore, up by 305.9% from Rs 9.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sachin Agarwal, chairman & managing director, said: "Q1FY27 marks a strong start to the year and reflects the progress we are making in scaling PTC Industries as an integrated advanced manufacturing platform for aerospace, defence and strategic applications. Our consolidated performance improved significantly during the quarter, with strong growth in income and profitability and meaningful expansion in margins. Importantly, Aerolloy continued to emerge as a key growth driver, demonstrating the operating leverage beginning to come through from the capabilities and investments we have built over the past several years. The quarter and the subsequent period were equally significant strategically. Our landmark agreement with Airbus expands our participation in global commercial aerospace supply chains, while the programmes with BrahMos Aerospace, ARDE-DRDO and Gun Factory Kanpur extend PTCs role beyond precision manufacturing into design-led development, systems and sub-systems for mission-critical defence applications.