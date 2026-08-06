Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRedmi launches Note 17Leap India IPOTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2026 quarter

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 16.08 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 5.10% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.0816.08 0 OPM %87.3890.86 -PBDT13.1513.53 -3 PBT12.5913.02 -3 NP8.759.22 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Albert David standalone net profit rises 303.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Elin Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 27.42% in the June 2026 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 19.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Next Story