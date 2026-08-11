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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 6.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 6.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 202.92 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 6.95% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 202.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales202.92196.45 3 OPM %17.5317.14 -PBDT49.6351.61 -4 PBT44.6948.29 -7 NP33.7236.24 -7

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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