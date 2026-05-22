Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 4.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 4.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 200.55 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 4.62% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 200.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.27% to Rs 93.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 807.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 809.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales200.55190.08 6 807.88809.08 0 OPM %16.7112.58 -15.2915.34 - PBDT31.6628.13 13 141.66141.82 0 PBT26.8024.66 9 126.25128.72 -2 NP19.7218.85 5 93.5995.76 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tiaan Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shukra Bullions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit declines 88.13% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story