Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 4.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 200.55 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 4.62% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 200.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.27% to Rs 93.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 807.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 809.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.