Pulsar International reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 747.87% to Rs 73.68 crore

Net Loss of Pulsar International reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 747.87% to Rs 73.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.32% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 313.19% to Rs 128.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.