Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.68% to Rs 347.24 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 6.98% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 347.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales347.24319.51 9 OPM %11.7510.75 -PBDT37.3834.11 10 PBT30.0627.61 9 NP22.0720.63 7
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