Punjab Communications standalone net profit rises 720.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 5.83 croreNet profit of Punjab Communications rose 720.00% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.836.67 -13 OPM %13.89-34.33 -PBDT2.950.39 656 PBT2.870.35 720 NP2.870.35 720
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