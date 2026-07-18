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Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 174.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 3.12% to Rs 33589.17 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 174.29% to Rs 5814.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2119.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.12% to Rs 33589.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32572.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income33589.1732572.33 3 OPM %75.4071.76 -PBDT7108.066973.42 2 PBT7108.066973.42 2 NP5814.722119.88 174

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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