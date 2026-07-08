Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 102.9, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% slide in NIFTY and a 1.14% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.9, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24224.45. The Sensex is at 77600.28, down 0.74%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 6.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58200.7, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 157.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.55 lakh shares in last one month.