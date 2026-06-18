Punjab National Bank spurts 0.99%, up for five straight sessions

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 109.95, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 4.19% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.95, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Punjab National Bank has added around 8.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57585.05, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.19, up 0.83% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 6.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 4.19% fall in the Nifty Bank index.