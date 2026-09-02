Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 22.54, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 22.61% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.54, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 23871.2. The Sensex is at 76450.83, down 0.64%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 5.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8505.75, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.14 lakh shares in last one month.