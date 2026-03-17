Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 23.01, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 44.35% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.01, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Punjab & Sind Bank has eased around 17.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 11.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8568.4, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.41 lakh shares in last one month.