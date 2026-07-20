Punjab & Sind Bank's standalone net profit jumped 23.16% to Rs 331.51 crore on a 4.92% increase in total income to Rs 3,545.72 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 451.49 crore in Q1 FY27, registering growth of 39.77% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew 15.33% to Rs 1,038 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Rs 900 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, the banks total business grew by 15.27% YoY to Rs 2,66,420 crore, wherein total advances were up by 19.35% YoY to Rs 1,19,290 crore.

Total deposits rose 12.16% to Rs 1,47,130 crore as against Rs 1,31,182 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 44,225 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared to Rs 40,133 crore posted in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.20%. The CASA ratio was 30.31% as of 30 June 2026, as against 30.43% as of 30 June 2025. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced 21.02% to Rs 2,637 crore as of 30 June 2026, as against Rs 3,339 crore as of 30 June 2025. On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.21% in Q1 FY27 as against 3.34% recorded in Q1 FY26. The net NPA ratio reduced to 0.65% in Q1 FY27 as against 0.91% in Q1 FY26.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.61%, and the Tier I (including CCB) capital ratio improved to 16.56% in Q1 FY27 as against 16.02% registered in Q1 FY26. The banks provision coverage ratio increased by 56 bps to 92.33%. The banks CD ratio improved by 489 bps to 81.08% in Q1 FY27 as against 76.19% in Q1 FY26. Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The scrip rose 0.36% to Rs 24.87 on the BSE.