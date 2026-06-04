Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 23.38, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 15.87% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.38, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 6.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8185.9, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.95 lakh shares in last one month.