Punjab & Sind Bank soars 2.35%, Gains for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 26.12, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 40.6% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.12, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78179.79, up 0.28%. Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 6.87% in last one month.