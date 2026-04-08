Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 5.74%, rises for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 24.32, up 5.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.33% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.32, up 5.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Punjab & Sind Bank has risen around 1.46% in last one month.