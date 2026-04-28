Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 34.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 4.08% to Rs 3029.99 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 34.86% to Rs 421.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 4.08% to Rs 3029.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3158.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.13% to Rs 1321.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.36% to Rs 11981.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11481.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.