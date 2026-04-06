Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 22.82, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 35.01% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.82, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 4.8% in last one month.