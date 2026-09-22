With estimated gross development value of Rs 5,200 cr

Puravankara has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development. The parcel has a saleable potential of ~4.57 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,200 crore. The entry into Delhi-NCR marks a significant step in Puravankara's strategy to expand into high-growth residential markets beyond Southern and Western India, leveraging its strong brand and five-decade legacy of trust, quality and execution.

The acquisition marks Puravankara's maiden entry into Delhi-NCR and is its largest land transaction in FY27 so far. Including this acquisition, the company's FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru spans approximately 10.74 million sq. ft. of saleable area and an estimated GDV of Rs 14,100 crore.