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Puravankara acquires 9.73-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru

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Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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With estimated gross development value of Rs 800 cr

Puravankara has acquired a 9.73-acre land parcel at Sanna Ammanikere in North Bengaluru's fast-developing airport corridor. The outright acquisition has a development potential of approximately 0.89 million sq ft, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 800 crore.

The acquisition reinforces Puravankara's strategy of strengthening its presence across high-growth Bengaluru micro-markets through a balanced mix of outright purchases and capital-efficient partnerships. The upcoming residential development will cater to the growing demand for thoughtfully designed homes in well-connected urban growth corridors.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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