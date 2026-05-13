Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a Letter of Intent for the execution of civil, structure, waterproofing and allied works for Westin Hotel project Survey No. 12,13, located beside Kundalahalli Metro Station, EPIP Area Whitefield Bangalore -560 066, India by Innmar Tourism and Hotels for the contract value of Rs 57.80 crore plus applicable taxes, duties and levies.

SICL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in credit ratings of LT debt programme

MTAR Technologies soars after Q4 PAT surges 223% YoY

Dixon Technologies jumps on Vivo JV optimism despite muted Q4

Cubex Tubings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story