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Puravankara bags Rs 60-cr order for Westin Hotel project in Bengaluru

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Puravankara said that it has received an order from Innmar Tourism and Hotels for execution of civil, structural, waterproofing and allied works for the Westin Hotel project.

The project is located at Survey Nos. 12 and 13, near Kundalahalli Metro Station in EPIP Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The contract is an item-rate agreement with an estimated value of Rs 57.80 crore, excluding applicable taxes, duties and levies. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 20 months.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction or promoter group interest.

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as a net loss of Rs 93.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 236.1% year on year to Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Puravankara rose 0.12% to Rs 211.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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