Puravankara gains after inking JDA for land parcel in South-East Bengaluru

Puravankara added 1.52% to Rs 217.60 said that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore.

The project, which is the company's fifth land transaction in Bengaluru for FY27, has a saleable area of approximately 0.89 million square feet and will be developed as a residential community.

Strategically located in South-East Bengaluru, the site benefits from its proximity to the Electronic City employment corridor and access to Hosa Road and Hosur Road.

The micro-market also benefits from connectivity via Namma Metros operational Yellow Line and has emerged as an established residential catchment for professionals working in Electronic City and nearby employment hubs.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara, added: "This land parcel gives us close to a million square feet of saleable area in a corridor that's already proven its value. Electronic City has strong housing demand due to employment opportunities, robust social infrastructure, and good road and metro connectivity. With this transaction, we have added five land parcels in Bengaluru this fiscal, bringing our cumulative FY27 business development to around 49.76 acres, approximately Rs 6,300 crore in potential GDV, and about 5.12 million square feet of saleable area." Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development. As of June 30, 2026, the company has completed 97 projects totaling around 59 million square feet across nine cities viz., Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.