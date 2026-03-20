Puravankara Limited on Friday announced the reappointment of Ashish Ravi Puravankara as managing director (MD) for a five-year term, effective April 1, 2026, until March 31, 2031.

The reappointment was approved by shareholders through postal ballot on 19 March 2026, following the Board of Directors recommendation in its 12 February 2026 meeting.

Ashish Ravi Puravankara has been steering Puravankara Limiteds growth and expansion, identifying new opportunities, and ensuring high construction standards through innovative technologies. Under his leadership, the company launched Provident Housing and Purva Land and completed numerous residential and commercial projects across nine Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Mangaluru. The company has also entered the Mumbai redevelopment market and continues to strengthen its presence in Western India.

A recognized industry leader, Ashish has previously served as President of CREDAI Bengaluru and has received several accolades, including the Grohe Hurun India Residential Real Estate Developer Award 2023, Real Estate Person of the YearSouth by Construction Week India (2023), Real Estate Thought Leader of the Year IBE 6th India Property Awards (2021), and Best MD of the Year CIA World Awards (2020). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and an MBA from Willamette University, Salem, Oregon. Outside work, he is passionate about travel, adventure, and motorsports. Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.