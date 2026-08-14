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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST
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Sales rise 61.85% to Rs 848.72 crore

Net profit of Puravankara reported to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.85% to Rs 848.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 524.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales848.72524.40 62 OPM %22.2212.72 -PBDT38.09-79.93 LP PBT26.02-90.08 LP NP28.93-67.68 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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