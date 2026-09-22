Puravankara rises on acquiring land parcel in Delhi-NCR with GDV potential of Rs 5,200 crore

Puravankara added 1.35% to Rs 218.15 after the company announced its entry into the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida.

The acquisition of the aforementioned land parcel has been executed through Puravankara's wholly owned subsidiary Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development.

The said land parcel has a saleable potential of nearly 4.57 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,200 crore.

Planned as an integrated industrial and urban ecosystem, the township would benefit from access to key regional infrastructure, including the Yamuna Expressway.

The entry into Delhi-NCR marks a significant step in Puravankaras strategy to expand into high-growth residential markets beyond Southern and Western India.

Including this acquisition, the companys FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru spans approximately 10.74 million square feet of saleable area and an estimated GDV of Rs 14,100 crore. Rajat Rastogi, CEO-west & commercial assets, Puravankara, said: Greater Noida presents a compelling opportunity for Puravankara to establish its presence in NCR at a meaningful scale. The region is seeing strong infrastructure-led growth, expanding economic activity and improving connectivity, creating a favourable environment for long-term residential demand." Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development. As of June 30, 2026, the company has completed 97 projects totaling around 59 million square feet across nine cities viz., Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.