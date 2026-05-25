Puravankara secures land parcel in Northeastern Bengaluru with GDV of Rs 2,300 crore

Puravankara said that it has secured a 14.57-acre land parcel located in Mandur, Budigere in Bengaluru with a potential gross development value of around Rs. 2,300 crore.

Out of this, 7.92 acres is part of a joint development agreement (JDA), while 6.65 acres has been purchased by Puravankara. The total saleable area for the entire project will be approximately 1.8 million square feet.

The land parcel is located in the eastern corridor of Bengaluru near the WhitefieldKadugodi micro-market, which is supported by infrastructure expansion and IT-led demand.

Situated off the Old Madras Road, the location offers access to Whitefield, KR Puram, ITPL, the Outer Ring Road, and commercial hubs, as well as connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport. The area includes schools, healthcare facilities, gated communities, and lifestyle infrastructure, combining urban access with a residential environment.

During FY26, Puravankara strengthened its development pipeline in Bengaluru through outright acquisitions and JDAs at Hennur Road, Anekal Taluk, Balagere East Bengaluru and KIADB Hardware Park with a cumulative estimated GDV of approximately Rs. 10,400 crore. Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said: "This deal is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add high-quality projects to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets. With this latest acquisition, our total landbank Developable area in Bengaluru stands at 25.61 million square feet. Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara, said: The Budigere-Mandur corridor has emerged as an important residential micro-market with significant long term potential.

It benefits from the established commercial ecosystem in North - East Bengaluru, supported by social infrastructure and strong end-user demand. The site offers convenient access to major employment hubs, including several Grade-A office parks in Whitefield, making it a preferred residential destination for technology professionals and corporate employees. The Puravankara Group is involved in real estate development, with residential assets constituting most of its portfolio. It is present in both the premium and the affordable housing segments under the brandsurva and Provident, respectively. The group has major operations in Bangalore, with a considerable presence in Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad, apart from Pune.