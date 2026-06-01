Puravankara signs JDA for 11.23-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru

Puravankara said it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for an 11.23-acre land parcel in Doddagubbi, North Bengaluru.

The proposed residential apartment project will have an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,100 crore and a developable area of approximately 0.74 million sq ft.

The development is part of Puravankaras ongoing expansion in Bengalurus residential market, particularly in emerging micro-markets in North Bengaluru that have seen steady infrastructure-led demand growth.

The company said the project aligns with its strategy of deepening presence in high-growth urban corridors through asset-light development models such as JDAs.

Located in the rapidly evolving corridor of North Bengaluru, Doddagubbi enjoys strategic access to Hennur, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Manyata Tech Park and Kempegowda International Airport. The micromarket is supported by robust social and civic infrastructure, reputed educational institutions, leading healthcare facilities and strong connectivity via NH-44. The location has emerged as one of the citys most sought-after residential destinations with significant long-term growth potential.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said, FY26 was a landmark year for us, with our highest-ever annual sales of Rs 7,407 crore, a 55% growth y-o-y, and a strengthened development pipeline across key micro-markets in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This joint development in North Bengaluru is aligned with our strategy of expanding in high-demand urban corridors through a calibrated and capital-efficient approach. As we work towards our FY27 sales guidance of Rs 11,200 crore, our focus remains on deepening our presence in markets with strong infrastructure, employment access and long-term demand visibility. Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara, added, Bengaluru continues to remain our largest and most important market, and is central to our launch momentum. In FY26, we launched Purva Silversky and Purva Northern Lights in the city, along with new phases across existing developments, reflecting sustained demand for well-located, high-quality residential offerings. Over the past year and through recent additions, we have strengthened our Bengaluru pipeline now representing over Rs. 13,800 crore of GDV.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 85.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 177.3% to Rs 1,501.92 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 541.57 crore in Q4 FY25. The Puravankara Group is involved in real estate development, with residential assets constituting most of its portfolio. It is present in both the premium and the affordable housing segments under the brandsurva and Provident, respectively. The group has major operations in Bangalore, with a considerable presence in Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad, apart from Pune.