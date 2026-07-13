Puravankara soars after Q1 pre-sales rise 28% YoY to Rs 1,439 cr

Puravankara surged 14.64% to Rs 223.50 after the real estate developer reported a 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in pre-sales to Rs 1,439 crore in Q1 FY27.

Customer collections climbed 40% YoY to Rs 1,199 crore during the quarter, reflecting sustained customer confidence and strong execution of delivery timelines.

The sales area stood at 1.36 million square feet (msft) in Q1 FY27, up 9% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, while average realisation improved 18% YoY to Rs 10,589 per sq ft.

During the quarter, Puravankara handed over 745 homes, totaling 0.94 msft.

Further, the company entered into a definitive agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC for the sale of its commercial property, Purva Zentech. The transaction values the asset at an enterprise value of Rs 625.94 crore. Of the total consideration, Rs 145 crore will be received through the sale of shares of the SPV, while the balance will be realised through agreed balance sheet adjustments in accordance with the transaction structure.

The company said that India's real estate sector continues to show resilience even as the broader economy navigates a more cautious growth environment. The Reserve Bank of India's June 2026 policy review kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, while moderating its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6% amid elevated inflation projections of 5.1%. A stable rate environment, coupled with steady office leasing demand from IT, BFSI and GCC occupiers, continues to support healthy residential absorption in the premium segment. With a robust launch pipeline, disciplined balance sheet management and increasing average price realisation reflected in Q1 FY27, the company remains confident of sustaining its growth trajectory and delivering on its FY27 guidance.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, Q1 FY27 marks a strong start to the year and reaffirms the resilience and depth of our business strategy. Sales value grew, and we saw a corresponding improvement in collections. The 18% YoY increase in average price realisation is a clear indication that our strategic shift towards premiumisation and well-located, high-quality developments is translating into tangible value for both our customers and shareholders. We also remained active on the business development front, announcing four land transactions during the quarter with a cumulative Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore. These additions strengthen our project pipeline and support our objective of sustaining long-term, profitable growth. With this strong start to the year, we remain firmly on track to achieve our FY 202627 sales guidance of Rs 11,200 crore across the Southern and Western regions, and we are confident of building on this momentum through the remainder of the year."