Puravankara subsidiary receives LoI for project worth Rs 144.45 cr

Puravankara

announced that its subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a Letter of Intent for the execution of civil, structure, waterproofing, finishes and allied works for residential project - Nature's Nest located at Survey No. 54/4, Chinnagenahalli, Doddabanahalli, Bangalore District, Karnataka - 560049 by NPS Developers for the approximate contract value of Rs 144.45 crore excluding GST and Labour Cess.