Puravankara surges after reporting turnaround Q1 performance

Puravankara jumped 10.76% to Rs 241.68 after the real estate developer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.02 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 68.55 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 61.85% year on year to Rs 848.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 26.02 crore, against a pre-tax loss of Rs 90.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Pre-sales rose 28% year on year to Rs 1,439 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by sales of 1.36 million sq. ft. across 1,017 units. Average realisation increased 18% to Rs 10,589 per sq. ft., while customer collections rose 40% year on year to Rs 1,199 crore, marking the company's highest first-quarter collections in three years.

EBITDA margin improved to 25% in Q1 FY27 from 15% in Q1 FY26. During the quarter, Puravankara handed over 745 homes covering 0.94 million sq. ft., compared with 667 units in the year-ago quarter. As of 30 June 2026, the estimated surplus from ongoing projects stood at Rs 8,976 crore, while estimated surplus from commercial and pipeline projects stood at Rs 2,220 crore and Rs 8,636 crore, respectively. The overall estimated surplus across all categories stood at Rs 19,831 crore over the next three to five years. Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, Q1FY27 reflects the continued strengthening of our operating performance, with healthy growth in revenue, pre-sales and collections, alongside improved margins. As our portfolio progresses through completion and handover, we expect this execution momentum to support earnings visibility, with 2,777 completed units currently pending revenue recognition.

We continue to balance growth with disciplined capital allocation. During the quarter, we added Rs 5,200 crore of GDV through four land transactions in Bengaluru. Further, the Purva Zentech transaction with ICICI Prudential AMC reinforces our focus on capital efficiency. With a strong launch pipeline and an estimated surplus of Rs 19,831 crore over the next 3-5 years, we remain focused on delivering our FY27 sales guidance of Rs 11,200 crore. Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development. As of June 30, 2026, the company has completed 97 projects totaling around 59 msft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.