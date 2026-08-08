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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puretrop Fruits standalone net profit declines 70.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Puretrop Fruits standalone net profit declines 70.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 28.03 crore

Net profit of Puretrop Fruits declined 70.13% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 28.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.0327.94 0 OPM %17.521.79 -PBDT6.631.96 238 PBT5.320.59 802 NP4.5715.30 -70

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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