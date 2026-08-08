Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 282.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 45.57 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 282.00% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.5733.039.195.483.771.722.540.721.910.50

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