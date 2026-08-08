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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 282.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 282.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 45.57 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 282.00% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.5733.03 38 OPM %9.195.48 -PBDT3.771.72 119 PBT2.540.72 253 NP1.910.50 282

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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