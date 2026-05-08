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Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 39.88 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 96.88% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 39.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.48% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 144.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.8831.34 27 144.81126.65 14 OPM %7.908.20 -6.017.23 - PBDT2.611.83 43 7.217.48 -4 PBT1.560.85 84 3.073.54 -13 NP1.260.64 97 2.312.67 -13

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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