Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 39.88 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 96.88% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 39.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.48% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 144.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.