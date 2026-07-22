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Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 160.84% to Rs 16.12 crore

Net profit of Purple Finance reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 160.84% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.126.18 161 OPM %27.85-55.18 -PBDT0.59-5.95 LP PBT0.05-6.47 LP NP0.38-4.84 LP

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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