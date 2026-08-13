Purshottam Investofin standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 138.77% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin rose 208.33% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 138.77% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.763.2591.8883.695.832.155.551.764.071.32

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