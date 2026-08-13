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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purshottam Investofin standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Purshottam Investofin standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 138.77% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin rose 208.33% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 138.77% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.763.25 139 OPM %91.8883.69 -PBDT5.832.15 171 PBT5.551.76 215 NP4.071.32 208

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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