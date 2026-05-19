Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 1:07 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 57.08 crore

Net Loss of Purva Oak Pvt reported to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 57.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 57.08 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.080 0 57.080 0 OPM %20.020 -96.950 - PBDT-10.99-6.77 -62 -22.29-6.60 -238 PBT-11.01-6.78 -62 -22.33-6.61 -238 NP-8.24-5.08 -62 -16.71-4.91 -240

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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