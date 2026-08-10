Purvah Green Power to acquire 1.4 GWp operating solar portfolio from Renew Solar Power

Purvah Green Power, the renewable energy platform of CESC, is set to acquire a 1.4 GWp operating solar portfolio from Renew Solar Power, held across six project special purpose vehicles in Rajasthan and Karnataka, at an enterprise value of Rs 4859 crore (USD 509 million at Rs 95.5/USD). The acquisition has been funded by the parent company.

The transaction is among the largest acquisitions of operating solar assets in the Indian market and marks a decisive shift in the composition of Purvah's portfolio from a platform built primarily on projects under development to one anchored by assets already generating contracted cash flows.