PVP Ventures consolidated net profit rises 4065.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 165.19% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net profit of PVP Ventures rose 4065.52% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 165.19% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.6417.2129.1429.3428.990.5122.85-0.5012.080.29

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