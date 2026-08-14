PVP Ventures consolidated net profit rises 4065.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 165.19% to Rs 45.64 croreNet profit of PVP Ventures rose 4065.52% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 165.19% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.6417.21 165 OPM %29.1429.34 -PBDT28.990.51 5584 PBT22.85-0.50 LP NP12.080.29 4066
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