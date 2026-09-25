Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVP Ventures slumps after CEO, COO resign

PVP Ventures hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 62.04 after the company announced the resignation of its executive director and CEO, Dr. Ellen Jane Feehan, and executive director and COO, Dr. Neeraja Nagarajan.

Feehan resigned from her positions citing personal health reasons, according to the company's exchange filing. Her cessation was effective from 24 September 2026.

Nagarajan also resigned as executive director and COO, citing personal reasons. Her cessation was effective from 24 September 2026.

PVP Ventures develops urban infrastructure and investments in various ventures.

On a consolidated basis, PVP Ventures' net profit surged 4065.52% to Rs 12.08 crore while net sales surged 165.19% to Rs 45.64 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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