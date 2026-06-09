PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 966.35, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 14.75% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 966.35, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.PVR Inox Ltd has eased around 5.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1476.8, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36371 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.98 lakh shares in last one month.