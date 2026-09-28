PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1226.5, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% slide in NIFTY and a 1.12% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1226.5, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 22831.6. The Sensex is at 72912.01, down 1.33%.PVR Inox Ltd has added around 1.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1550.65, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.45 lakh shares in last one month.