PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1226.4, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% slide in NIFTY and a 1.85% slide in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1226.4, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24233.3. The Sensex is at 77549.3, up 0.01%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 23.55% in last one month.