PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1005.1, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% slide in NIFTY and a 14.48% slide in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1005.1, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 4% in last one month.